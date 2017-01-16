Unite raises concerns about workers at Grand Home Care

Unite the Union has described employment conditions at Grand Home Care as “dreadful” on the eve of a meeting with company managers to discuss concerns raised by workers.

In a statement the union questioned management’s approach to employees and flagged statements from its members who, it said, are employed on ‘zero hour contracts’ that offer inferior conditions to others working in the same sector.

“Our members love their jobs and the people they care for, be it in residential or domiciliary care, they make a difference to peoples’ lives,” Unite said.

“They provide a vital service in our community, but unfortunately are being forced to look for alternative employment elsewhere to make a living.”

“In turn, the continuity of care of our loved ones when most vulnerable, goes down the drain.”

“They care about the people they look after in their role as a care worker, but nobody sees their struggle as an employee working long hours and ending up with a payslip that does not reflect those hours, that is if they are lucky enough to get a payslip.”

Grand Home Care was surprised by Unite’s statement but declined to comment in any detail when contacted by the Chronicle for a reaction to the union’s claims.

The two sides are due to meet tomorrow morning.

“We have no comment to make on this matter and look forward to constructive dialogue with Unite the Union on Tuesday 17th January and in the future,” a spokesman for the company said in an email to the Chronicle.

