Union angry after Govt scraps top GHA post

Unite the Union has expressed ‘extreme disappointment’ at the Gibraltar Government’s decision to scrap the post of chief executive of the Gibraltar Health Authority’s without any consultation.

The union said it found out about the news through the Minister for Health Neil Costa’s address to Parliament.

Unite believes that this senior post is pivotal to the day to day functioning of the hospital and is also part of the GHA’s agreed complement.

The union asked the government to respond to its questions on why this decision was taken and why it was done without any formal consultation.

The decision to do away with the post also received backlash from the Opposition, which noted the union’s quuestions.

“The Government’s response will be interesting to say the least. A £100 million budget and no one to head the GHA? Daft?” GSD MP Roy Clinton tweeted yesterday.

Last night the Gibraltar Government said the “restructured post” could result in the employment of several nurses, and although the intention has been made public the necessary legislation to effect the change has not been finalised.

The legislation to dissolve the post will need to be brought before Parliament where it will remain on the agenda for six weeks prior to any debates.

The government added it will consult GHA management, staff and Unite the Union.

The government also appeared to refute the union’s claim that the issue had not been discussed.

“The matter has already been raised by the Chief Minister with Unite officials and with Unite’s GHA representatives, all of whom agreed this was the right move,” the government said in a statement.

Mr Costa has also invited Unite the Union to a meeting where he will ask union officials for feedback.