Two arrests and weapons seized in Ceuta terror swoop

Spanish police recovered weapons and arrested two people in Ceuta on suspicion of terrorism offences linked to Islamic State.

They are alleged to have undergone a long process of radicalisation and formed part of a group that was preparing to carry out terrorist activities, Spain’s Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

The ministry said police were searching six houses and premises in the city, which is bordered by Morocco on one side and the Mediterranean Sea on the other.

They found one gun and three non-firing weapons, the ministry said, though it did not elaborate.

Police had unearthed at least one automatic weapon wrapped in a plastic sheet on wasteland near the locations being investigated, according to eyewitness reports.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the detainees.

The ministry said Spanish police have arrested 180 suspected jihadi activists over the past two years, many of them in Ceuta.

Spain has been one step below maximum security alert since attacks in Europe and elsewhere in 2015.