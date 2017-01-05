Three King’s Cavalcade: 60 years of history

Tonight Gibraltar celebrates 60 years of the Three King’s Cavalcade. This year there are seven floats and three walking floats. The parade will also include as is traditional Miss Gibraltar and her two Princess’s, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band and the Sea Scouts Pipe and Drum Band.

With the themes as always being kept secret until the very last minute the event will see three senior floats and four junior floats.

The walking floats will include the Gibraltar Academy for Music and the Performing Arts drum section and the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association.

The Cavalcade begins at 7.30pm from Casemates Square. Gibraltar Cultural Services will be handing out sweets up Main Street as from 7.15pm together with La Patisserie who will be handing out cakes to mark this special anniversary.

The Organising Committee is urging the community to help make this 60th Anniversary Cavalcade a memorable one by supporting the event and lining up along Main Street as in previous years.

Yesterday, the Cavalcade Committee said the Three King’s floats had suffered lots of damage but thanks to the Sea Scouts Explorer Unit, the floats had been repaired and given a facelift.

The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee is extremely grateful to the Explorer Unit who have managed to pull this project through, in a very short period of time, as part of their community service.