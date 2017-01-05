St Joseph beaten by Algeciras

St Joseph’s FC played against Algeciras C.F. at the end of December. The club which has seen a change in its coaching staff as Raul Procopio takes over the reign were defeated 2-1 by the Spanish third tier team. Javi Catalan scored their only goal, in which was a very tight and competitive match.

This was Raul Procopio first match as manager with Guillermo De Castro Maqueda as assistant coach. The local club are set to make changes in their team in the coming days. Already St Joseph faced some controversy after players staged a minor protest over the departure of the previous coaching staff. There is uncertainty also over the future of goalkeeper Jordan Perez who left Lincoln Red Imps whilst Procopio was manager at the club.

