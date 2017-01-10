Sir Peter tops GibTalks line-up

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday February 11, 2017 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana tops off a list of speakers who will deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas.

Other speakers include former Olympian Georgina Cassar as well as Danny Freyone, Paul Lyon, Jonathan Teuma, Henry and Priscilla Sacramento, Samantha Barass, Paulette Finlayson, Dan Teuma, Kaoula El Andaloussi, Karl Ullger, Stefano Blanco Sciacaluga, Krishaan Khubchand and Tito Vallejo.

In addition to the invited guest speakers, four ten-minute slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts. The three individuals are: Sean Vincent Acris, Rob Chandler and Manar Ben Tahayekt.

Gibraltar Cultural Services advises that tickets for the event will be on sale as from today from the John Mackintosh Hall reception and online on www.buytickets.gi. Tickets are priced at £5.

Tickets will enable ticket-holders to pop in and out of the event as they please, during the course of the day.

For further information please contact the Events Department on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.