Scottish man completes gruelling Med Step challenge

Scottish man Paul MacGregor battled his way to the top of the Med Steps 10 times for Cancer Relief.

The 54-year old Personal Trainer called the challenge one of the hardest things he had done for many years.

Mr MacGregor began his ascent on January 2 at 8.20am, finishing 10 hours later at 6.15pm.

He told how he watched the sun rise on his first climb and then set during his last.

Although completing various charitable endeavours in Scotland this was his first since moving to Gibraltar a year ago.

“Next year I’ll find another challenge as this was almost too much and I’d advise people if you are going to attempt this get psychological help first,” Mr MacGregor said.

So far he has raised close to £500 for Cancer Relief but would like to meet his target of £1,000.

Donations can be made on his Just Giving webpage www.justgiving.com/ptpaulmac or directly on the Cancer Relief Gibraltar website.