Rajoy and Kenny discuss Ireland’s ‘unique’ Brexit case

Spain’s Prime Minister and Ireland’s Taoiseach discussed the “unique circumstances” faced by Ireland as a result of Brexit during a wide-ranging meeting in Madrid yesterday.

After Brexit the UK’s only land borders with the European Union will be between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and between Gibraltar and Spain, although the underlying political context in each case is starkly different.

Mr Kenny said Sr Rajoy was “well aware” of the special circumstances in Ireland, in particular the peace process and the border issues.

Sr Rajoy did not mention the border but replied that Ireland was “a special case” and that the peace process had been supported by both the US and the EU.

“We have to help and will continue to do so in the future,” he said.

Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTÉ, later reported that an Irish government spokesman said Mr Kenny had sought and secured Sr Rajoy’s recognition of the unique circumstances and issues for Ireland including Northern Ireland.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS