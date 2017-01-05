Police in robbery witness appeal

The Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for two people who may have witnessed a robbery at Prince Edwards Road.

The robbery occurred on January 2 between 7.30pm and 8.10pm in the vicinity of forty steps.

Police have not released any details on the incident.

But detectives investigating the case said they want to talk to two people who passed the area after the incident.

The first person is a female motorcyclist who rode by the area and was spoken to by the victim immediately after the incident.

The second individual is the male driver of a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf with black tinted windows who gave the victim a lift up Prince Edwards Road to the area of the London Bar.

Police are appealing for the two witnesses to contact police on 200 72500 at the earliest opportunity.