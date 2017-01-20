Picardo to address Commons Brexit select committee

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has been invited to give evidence to the House of Commons Select Committee on Exiting the European Union.

According to No. 6 Convent Place, Mr Picardo will appear before the Committee on Wednesday January 25.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is also Minister for Europe and for Exiting the European Union, and Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The Committee is chaired by Labour MP Hilary Benn and is made up of 25 Members of Parliament from all political parties at Westminster.

Mr Picardo said: “I am very happy that the Commons Brexit Select Committee has asked to hear from Gibraltar on the issues that matter to us in respect of Exiting the European Union.”

“This is a further and important opportunity to ensure that Gibraltar’s concerns are understood and remain in the public consciousness in the United Kingdom and in the minds of UK parliamentarians in particular.”

New of the forthcoming committee hearing came as Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia held ‘lengthy discussions’ at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on a number of issues affecting Gibraltar, including the planned withdrawal from the European Union.

The meeting included officials from the Foreign Office, the Department for Exiting the European Union and from the Cabinet Office, as well as the Gibraltar delegation.

“There were a number of updates from both sides on Brexit issues and a determination that the United Kingdom and Gibraltar should continue to work through these matters in a positive and constructive manner,” No. 6 said.

There was also an opportunity to meet Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan.

The Gibraltar team, which included Mr Llamas and UK Representative Dominique Searle, later met with Sir Keir Starmer who is the Shadow Brexit Minister.

This, No. 6 added, reflects the policy of the Government to explain the position of Gibraltar to key stakeholders.

In the evening, Mr Picardo delivered a formal address about Gibraltar to the Worshipful Company of Coopers in Cooper’s Hall.