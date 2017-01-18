MTV announces partnership with Gibraltar Government to host music festival

The Gibraltar Government will partner with major entertainment brand MTV UK to stage the outdoor live music event ‘MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling’ on September 2 and 3.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, outlined the news and details of the deal at a press conference yesterday, describing it as ‘huge step forward’ in what Gibraltar has done and will do in the context of music.

“This is probably the biggest opportunity Gibraltar has ever had to sell ‘brand Gibraltar’ across the world,” he told reporters.

Mr Picardo was joined by the Minister for Culture Steven Linares as well as Mark Swift, Senior Vice President, VIMN UK – the company that owns MTV – and Richard Coram of Neon Angel.

The evolution of the Gibraltar Music Festival into ‘MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling’, promises to feature standout performances from UK and international music acts which will be announced as from March.

As part of the agreement, MTV will promote the event across its myriad of social, digital and linear platforms and will film the event for MTV LIVE.

The organisers will again be looking to showcase the best of local talent.

Mr Coram, who attended the music festival last year, commented: “From what I have seen already which is very limited – there is a lot of great talent – both as DJs and as musicians so they are very much a part of the plan.”

The event will take on a new dimension with further events added throughout the course of the week making it the ‘Gibraltar Music Week’.

Events have been earmarked at St Michaels Cave as well as dance music events alongside the Ministry of Sound and Headcandy.

The principle event will still be held at the Victoria Stadium.

Mr Picardo said: “The huge success of the music festival has now allowed us to go global with the Gibraltar branding associated with this fantastic event.”

“As a result we have been able to agree a partnership with a global household brand like MTV in a way that will enable us to promote Gibraltar internationally in an unprecedented manner at this crucial time in our history.”

Mr Picardo added that this is an ‘exciting development’ and great news for music fans in Gibraltar as well as the jurisdiction as a whole.

“MTV is an iconic leader in its field and we are very proud indeed to call them partners in the international growth of the GMF,” he said.

Asked what the news means for Gibraltar, Mr Picardo said: “It means the opportunity to showcase Gibraltar and to put the name of Gibraltar on the channel that most young people are watching.”

“…And all the other media that MTV represents, I think it is true to say that the presence of MTV is today not just on music television but across all the social media channels and the reach of MTV will be the reach of Gibraltar in the context of the event that is going to be organised.”

Mr Swift, who expressed great enthusiasm throughout yesterday’s conference, said: “With its sunny climate and stunning views, Gibraltar is a fantastic location for an outdoor live music event and we’re really looking forward to working with the Government of Gibraltar to showcase what Gibraltar has to offer to our youth audience,”

“We’re confident that with the power of the MTV brand name behind it and the support we’ll provide, MTV presents Gibraltar Calling will be the biggest and best festival in Gibraltar to date.”

Mr Linares, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce this exciting new development for Gibraltar’s cultural life.”

“Since the first Gibraltar Mega Concert in 2012 the festival has become an important highlight of the year for locals and visitors alike.”

“The event is firmly established as one of Europe’s major summer festivals, featuring international headliners and showcasing local talents.”

“This fantastic new collaboration with MTV is testament to the festival’s success to date, and promises to take it to the next level.”

He added: “I am confident that Gibraltar Music Week will build on the excellent reputation of its precursors and I look forward to working with MTV to deliver this unprecedented event to the Rock.”

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on 1st March 2017. For further information on the event, ticketing and artists please visit www.gibraltarcalling.com.

