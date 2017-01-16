MoD breached consultation policies, Unite claims

Unite the Union has flagged what it describes as “a clear breach” of consultation policies and local legislation by the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement the Union explained that a ‘large number’ of its members had been informed in writing by the MoD that the current allowance being paid as a nuclear monitor in the Local Emergency Monitoring Team will cease in April 2017.

Workers have been told verbally that they can volunteer for the post after April, but without the remuneration covered in the collective agreement, Unite claimed, adding that the decision was of the “utmost concern”.

“Furthermore, what has been relayed is that if no locally employed civilians are willing to take this task on, this will be carried out by stationed military personnel or by visiting units, which we understand do not have the relevant training, experience or local knowledge,” Unite said in a statement.

Unite said it had been ‘kept in the dark’ by the MoD on this matter even though a collective agreement between both parties remains in force.

The Union added: “It is difficult to accept that the finances of the MoD are so critical on something so crucial that needs to be maintained as part of the service.”

Unite has called on the MOD to reconsider its position and make good use of the vast experience of the members in question who, it says, have been carrying out this highly responsible task, for decades.