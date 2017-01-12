London ‘lego’ sites so far raise over £4,000 for Calpe House

Jyske Bank has surpassed their initial charitable funding goal of £4,000 for the Calpe House Trust.

Lego buildings of famous London sites Tower Bridge and Big Ben have been erected in the bank’s main reception with the idea that for every 50p donation a brick would be laid.

The final fundraising figure will be kept under wraps as the bank hopes to surprise Calpe House Trustees at a formal cheque giving presentation on January 24.

The bank decided to build Lego structures, manufactured in Denmark, to link the banks Danish roots to Calpe House in London.

Tower Bridge was chosen as it ‘bridged the gap’ between Gibraltar and London.

A team of Jyske Bank employees have organised the charitable initiative and together with the Prior Park Lego Club and children of both clients and staff, they have taken around four months to build the structures.

Final pieces still need to be attached to the Tower Bridge structure so in a bid to raise the cash Jyske Bank will be donating 50p for every like on their Facebook page.

Donations can still be made at the Jyske Bank reception or on the Calpe House Trust website.