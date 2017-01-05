Lincoln out-do SV Spakenburg

SV Spakenburg, mid table competing in the Topklasse in the Tweede Division in the Netherlands, the semi-professional third tier of Dutch football, more than met their match against Lincoln Red Imps this Tuesday.
The all Dutch team spared few punches, quite literally throughout the ninety minute friendly match, but were comprehensively beaten by Gibraltar’s current league champions. The 3-0 score line could just as easily have been five or even six nil had Lincoln Red Imps put away their chances.
Read full report in the print version edition.