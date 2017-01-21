Lazer Tag entrepreneur challenges security restrictions on licence

A local businessman who organises ‘Lazer-Tag’ tag events is contesting restrictions imposed on his trade licence after police raised security concerns.

The company hosted its events on local beaches and at Europa Point, dressing clients in military gear and equipping them with realistic laser weapons as part of harmless combat games enjoyed by children and adults alike.

But with the threat level raised to ‘substantial’ since 2014 in the wake of terrorist attacks in Europe, police here clamped down on the activity and said it could cause unnecessary alarm.

The owner of Special Ops Gibraltar brought the appeal to the Magistrates’ Court after being issued a trade licence with conditions.

