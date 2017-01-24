Judge raises unanswered questions in Marrache parole decision

The Marrache brothers made “extensive and repeated” attempts to “derail” their fraud trial, a Supreme Court judge said yesterday, describing this as “unprecedented” in Gibraltar or anywhere else in the common law world.

Puisne Judge Adrian Jack made the observation in a 29-page judgement after the Minister for Justice, Neil Costa, asked the court to review the Parole Board’s decision to release Isaac Marrache, a founding partner of the firm who was serving seven years for fraud.

Isaac Marrache was freed on parole earlier this month and the judge, while expressing doubts about aspects of the Parole Board’s decision, said he was not now able to test its reasons.

He suggested, however, that victims of the multi-million pound fraud could yet challenge the decision in future.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS