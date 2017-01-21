Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will not block Article 50 despite revolt by MPs

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted Labour will not block Article 50 despite the prospect of a revolt by his MPs and peers.

The Labour leader insisted the referendum result must be respected, with MPs being asked to support it “however difficult they might find that”.

Theresa May could be forced to seek parliamentary approval for the formal step needed to start the Brexit process if the Government loses its Supreme Court appeal next week.

Mr Corbyn has said Labour MPs will be asked to vote in favour of triggering Article 50, although he has not specified whether that would mean a full three-line whip compelling them to do so.

Prominent Labour parliamentarians including former cabinet minister Lord Hain and ex-chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Mike Gapes have vowed to rebel if Mr Corbyn does impose a whip on any vote.

Dozens of MPs could rebel on the matter, with reports suggesting the figure could be as high as 80.

