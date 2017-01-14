‘Inhabitants of Gibraltar’ census data goes online

The Gibraltar National Archives has considerably enhanced its Inhabitants of Gibraltar project, the Gibraltar Government has said.

The whole collection of Gibraltar Census Original Registers 1777-1914 is now publicly available and fully searchable online.

The Gibraltar Census Abstracts 1776-2001 – the full text of each census report for each year – are also available under the project.

Inhabitants of Gibraltar is free to access and search via the Gibraltar National Archives website: http://www.nationalarchives.gi/gna/Inhabitants.aspx

Archivist Anthony Pitaluga said: ‘Our published Inhabitants of Gibraltar project has now been considerably enhanced with the addition of these records.”

“The data is easily searchable using a variety of categories, including name and occupation, and can be cross-checked against high-quality scans of the original period registers.”

“The addition of the full Census Abstracts provides a unique statistical insight. I am delighted that by digitising these unique, irreplaceable, period records we have been able to simultaneously preserve them digitally for future generations and enable the public to engage in this otherwise inaccessible part of Gibraltar’s social history.”