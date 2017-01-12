Guardhouse demolition goes ahead

The demolition of the Guardhouse at Gunwharf will start this week, despite the Development and Planning Commission recommending to the MOD to retain the building.

The news has angered the Heritage Trust which said in a statement yesterday it was “extremely frustrated at this turn of events” as it has been opposing this demolition through the official channels since it first learned of the threat to this building.

“This incident,” it emphasised, “highlights the dire need for the introduction of the new Planning Act and Heritage Act which will bind both the MOD and the Government to planning decisions and enable the listing of buildings.”

Responding to Chronicle questions yesterday, the MOD said the reason for the demolition was that it no longer had a requirement for the old Gate House.

The space, said a spokesperson, will be used for additional parking for GDP’s operational vehicles following the transfer of the GDP from the ROOKE site.

