Govt highlights ‘positive pathways’ in Brexit talks

The Gibraltar Government yesterday welcomed the objectives set out by Prime Minister Theresa May and said the Rock was well prepared for whatever challenges lay ahead.

In statement, No 6 Convent Place said Mrs May’s statement was in line with the comments made by various UK government ministers in recent months.

It said the work carried out by the Gibraltar Government ensured that the UK understood Gibraltar’s particular circumstances and concerns as it prepared to withdraw from the EU.

“We are seeing that there are many positive pathways and routes through the areas of concern which can arise from Brexit and it is clear that Gibraltar is likely to continue to do well in the future because we have understood those potential pitfalls and prepared for them,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

Mr Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, leave for London today for detailed discussions with the UK Government on a number of areas including the process of leaving the EU.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and Gibraltar’s UK Representative, Dominique Searle.

No 6 said it was “positive” to see confirmation that the objectives of the UK include the negotiation of transitional provisions which would allow for a phased implementation of the process of exiting.

“This means that it is possible, subject to the wider negotiation, that in certain policy areas the implementation process is in practice extended so that the designated areas would remain unchanged for a longer period of time,” it said in a statement.

“This proposal will bring greater certainty to business.”

Likewise, it said the Gibraltar Government has already produced a detailed analysis of the impact of Brexit across every area of Government including the private sector.

“This caters for every eventuality,” the statement added.

“The work we have done and are doing is standing us in good stead as we enter the final part of the exercise of preparing for the triggering of Article 50.”

“Gibraltar will therefore be well prepared to face whatever challenges Brexit may bring.”

During his time in London this week, Mr Picardo will make a number of presentations in respect of Gibraltar aimed at keeping the issues which are relevant to Gibraltar in the public eye.

In his absence, the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.

CHICLANA COOPERATION

Yesterday Mr Picardo met with the Mayor of Chiclana, Jose Maria Roman, [photographed above] in Gibraltar where they discussed areas of potential mutual co-operation.

According to No. 6 Convent Place Sr Roman, a member of the Spanish Socialist Party, PSOE, is keen to explore ways of co-operation with Gibraltar.

Addressing members of both the Spanish and local media yesterday Mr Picardo explained that there are areas of potential mutual co-operation such as tourism and the ship repair industry.

This could include attracting British tourists to Chiclana through the Gibraltar International Airport which would lead not only to more arrivals at the Rock’s airport but also more day-trippers to Gibraltar.

Sr Roman, who expressed great enthusiasm during yesterday’s visit, was keen to discuss ways to co-operate with Gibraltar to the benefit of both communities financially.

He added that they would be meeting again soon, perhaps in Chiclana, to further develop their business ideas.

