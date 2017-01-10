Governor pledges support for Childline

Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis pledged his support for local charity Childline yesterday.

Upon hearing of Childline’s work Lt Gen Davis and his wife Lorraine asked to meet with the charity to hear more about what it does for the local community.

Chairwoman Jo Abergel detailed the charity’s work throughout the years and how its volunteers are busier than ever.

The charity helpline is open four hours day but volunteers and staff are finding that demand difficult to meet.

Ms Abergel told how Childline are only answering 40% of phone calls as the rest are received out of the Helpline hours.

She spoke of the charity’s dealings with mental health issues, family problems and child abuse.

Lt Gen Davis thanked them for all their work, adding that it was “clearly a vital service”.

“You are dealing with the most vulnerable people in the community,” he said.

He began asking questions on the charity’s infrastructure, training and what he could do to help.

“The work you do is just inspiring. Great work,” Lt Gen Davis said.