Governor and Chief Minister praise RGP and Customs marine sections

Both the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo have personally thanked the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs’ Marine Sections for their recent successes in foiling drug smugglers.

This comes after more than £4 million worth of cannabis resin was recovered by the local law enforcement agencies and the Guardia Civil in two operations at sea.

Both men attended the Naval Base where they each gave a short address before speaking more informally to the crews and their onshore co-ordinators.

Lt Gen Davis said: ‘Your recent operations have been very testing but very successful.’

He also stressed the importance of co-operation and coordination between the RGP, HM Customs, the Royal Navy and their Spanish equivalents.

Mr Picardo emphasised the importance he placed on the Marine Sections having the right equipment to undertake their dangerous work, especially at night.

“Cannabis poses considerable danger to the health and safety of the users themselves, their families, and our communities,” Mr Picardo said.

“And I am determined to do all that is necessary to keep cannabis off the streets of our city.”

The crews then described conditions they often face on the water, such RHIBs travelling without lights at up to 50 knots in pitch darkness.

‘The smugglers will go to any lengths to get away and they will risk people’s lives to do so,’ said one officer.

Another stressed that the mere presence of RGP and Customs boats patrolling out on the water acts as a deterrent to keep smugglers out of BGTW.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also expressed their gratitude to the officers’ families for the support they give to the men and women who undertake this dangerous work.