Gib Song Festival still accepting songs of 2017

The 2017 Gibraltar Song Festival has extended its deadline for song entries until Sunday, 15 January. The organisation experienced technical problems on its website recently resulting in it being offline for over two weeks. The festival will be held at the Tercentenary Hall on Saturday, 6 May.

“As a result of the problem potential participants were unable to submit their songs during this period and we decided to extend our deadline for the submitting of entries until the middle of the month,” said Director of Rules and Registration John Dawes.

Prior to the problems encountered the festival had already received entries from UK, Spain, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Georgia, Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Morocco and Gibraltar.

Mr Dawes said they were expecting more entries over the next two weeks with writers from other countries signalling their intention to submit their songs.

The organisers, he added, were once again pleased with the standard of entries

“Every year we receive numerous entries from established songwriters, several of whom have achieved the enviable heights of having sold millions of records internationally and this year is following the same pattern.”

Equally there are entries from first time songwriters.

Judging at the Finals Gala will once more be in the hands of an international panel of judges from the music industry.

The prizes are: £4,000 (First Prize), £2,000 (Second Prize), £1,000 (Third Prize), £500 (Best Interpreter).

The GISF team is sending out a call to all songwriters to submit their entries in the knowledge that every single song is given equal time and attention, irrespective of experience, but with all due regard to quality.

“As the deadline for submitting entries is approaching fast, prospective participants are urged not to delay.”