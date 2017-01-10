G4 and Lesley Garrett film new music video on the Rock

Top British soprano Lesley Garrett and tenor group G4 filmed a promotional music video in Gibraltar inside St Michael’s Cave and in other tourist sites at the weekend. G4 is expected to release their new album ‘Love Songs’ on Feb 3 and chose Gibraltar to film the promotional music video of Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera classic ‘All I Ask of You’. This is one of two duets on the album featuring Ms Garrett and was filmed in St Michael’s Cave and in a number of tourist sites including the suspension bridge.

All five singers were amazed at the beauty of the cave and the acoustics.

G4 will soon embark on a new UK tour to promote the new album and would like to return to the Rock sometime in September or October to perform in concert in Gibraltar. G4 first came to prominence when they finished second in Series 1 of The X Factor in 2004.

Their fifth album G4 said sees them take iconic songs with a unique G4 twist.

“Versatile and wide ranging vocals, unique harmonies and arrangements that give any song a fresh makeover,” said Peter Jonathan Ansell, one of the four tenors, whose idea it was to record on the Rock having visited in the past.

The album includes such old classics like ‘Love Me For a Reason’ and ‘A Million Love Songs’ and ‘Your Song ‘ plus a second duet with Lesley Garrett, the old Meatloaf classic, ‘I Would Do Anything for Love’.

The new album will help support Breast Cancer Care with a percentage of all funds raised from their Pledge Music project going directly to help continue the work that Breast Cancer Care offer in UK.