Futsal National team wins first warm up

The Gibraltar futsal national squad notched a victory against Spanish regional futsal team Portuense on Saturday. A hard fought 4-3 tested the squad who prepare for their international matches at the end of this month.
Gibraltar will be playing in the European qualifier group matches in Gibraltar on the 28th and 30th January. They face Montenegro and Sweden.
FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
The Gibraltar futsal national squad notched a victory against Spanish regional futsal team Portuense on Saturday. A hard fought 4-3 tested the squad who prepare for their international matches at the end of this month.