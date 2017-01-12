Did you guess the correct number of books?

620 books made up the book Christmas tree which was created at the John Mackintosh Hall over Christmas. Yesterday, as the tree was dismantled staff at the John Mackintosh Hall counted how many books it had taken to set up the book tree.

Gibraltar Cultural Services organised a competition asking how many books had been used. The winner was Danielle Duarte who made the closest estimate to the original amount of 620.

She won a copy of the book ‘La Busqueda’ by local artist Christian Hook.

The tree was put up in the first week of December and took three hours for the staff to mount but it just took close to an hour yesterday at lunch time to take it down and count all the books.

The staff was led by JMH Director Angela Bula who also announced the winner. Helping out were: Kimberley, Debbie and Yolanda.