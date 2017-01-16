Dementia Day Centre set to open today

The Dementia Day Centre will be formally opened today by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Minister of Health Neil Costa.

The day centre situated at the ex-Royal Naval Hospital will cater for up to 90 patients and aims to maintain the functional abilities of individuals who suffer from dementia.

A government spokesman called this “one of the most significant investments into local mental health provision in Gibraltar’s history.”

“It will also represent a major shift in thinking from an institutional model to one which is community-based,” the spokesman added in response to Chronicle questions.

Mr Picardo has also previously announced that the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Residential facility will be open within the next 90 days.