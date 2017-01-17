Dementia day centre opens its doors

Bella Vista Day Centre, Gibraltar’s new dementia day centre, was unveiled yesterday and has already opened its doors to a small group of Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients.

Patients will be introduced to the centre slowly in small groups until it is at full capacity and the first few have begun using its services.

Situated at the ex-Royal Naval Hospital site, the centre once fully operational will cater for up to 90 patients on a daily basis. It aims to provide a space where those with dementia can be diagnosed, kept safe and stimulated throughout the day.

The four-storey building includes physiotherapy rooms, clinics, quiet rooms, a dining area and a hairdresser’s room.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Minister for Health Neil Costa yesterday. The Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento also attended the opening.

“There are so many strands to bring together in order for a facility like this and we need to do it right, this is important if Gibraltar is going to take a pioneering step, as we are, providing this day care facility for those with dementia and we should do it right,” said Mr Picardo.

He added: “There are approximately 300 individuals diagnosed with dementia in our society already. This facility will cater for 90. That is almost one third of all of the people diagnosed with dementia in our society who will be able to make use of this facility.”

