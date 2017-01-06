The Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association is holding the Danny Barton Town Mile on Sunday 8th January. Race registration takes place from 10:15am with the actual race starting at 11:00am.
The assembly area is opposite Regal House, Queensway. All runners are welcomed. Further information and route map are available from the Association’s website www.gaaa.gi
