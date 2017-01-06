Danny Barton Town Mile on Sunday

Danny Barton Town Mile on Sunday
Gibraltar - 3rd January 2016 - The GAAA held their Danny Barton one mile race this first Sunday of 2016

Last year’s Danny Barton one mile race, run under the rain.

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association is holding the Danny Barton Town Mile on Sunday 8th January. Race registration takes place from 10:15am with the actual race starting at 11:00am.
The assembly area is opposite Regal House, Queensway. All runners are welcomed. Further information and route map are available from the Association’s website www.gaaa.gi

Stephen Ignacio
AUTHOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle