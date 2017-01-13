Curry will be looking to ‘produce a product which people will want to take part in’

The newly appointed Technical Director of the GFA Irish man Desi Curry has already expressed his intentions to create a legacy beyond his tenure.
In an open and honest interview Mr Curry provided the opportunity to get a closer insight into what he believes will be the challenges ahead.
Mr Curry was presented as the new technical Director on Tuesday at a press conference held at the GFA Headquarters. During the press conference and after expressing his delight at being appointed he had his first taste of the local media.
Asked on whether he had seen Gibraltar football and had any initial ideas on what his priorities might be he gave his first taster of what he hopes to bring to Gibraltar football.
Speaking to the Gibraltar Chronicle Mr Curry gave his first impressions on the recently introduced home grown player rules policy and how he viewed the importance of having such a policy in place. ““I think it is extremely important I think the fact you have had a shortage of home grown players playing at senior level and that obviously affects the selection of the senior side and the senior A team. So really my role will be to define and build those building blocks for the young players the young Gibraltarians players to fulfil their potential and in terms of youth football – and I’m talking now of six year old – right down to six year olds boys and girls setting down the foundations for the next five, ten, even fifteen years where there will be a new generation of young players who will have had experience, not just in the small sided games, but also coming through the youth football development and then elite youth development. ”
He also gave his views on Gibraltar football in general, women’s football and the prospect of playing international matches in Gibraltar.
