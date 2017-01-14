Circumnavigating the globe, biker arrives in Gib on his final leg

Kane Avellano, 23, has been to almost every country in the world – solo and unsupported – as part of his challenge to circumnavigate the globe by motorbike. His adventure began six months ago as he left Newcastle upon Tyne in July to achieve the world record as the youngest person to accomplish this feat.

Yesterday, 48,000 Kilometres later, he arrived in Gibraltar to the delight of his family who met him at lunchtime as he crossed the border. He had flown his bike from Buenos Aires to Madrid and then travelled down to the Rock in just six hours on his motorbike named Bonnie.

A personal challenge he is also raising money to support Unicef’s work to protect children in danger, transform their lives and build a safer world for tomorrow’s children.

He has 3,000 kilometres left on the clock as he heads back to London on the final leg to his final destination wanting to get back to the UK before his 24th birthday on January 20, next Friday.

His first stop yesterday was to visit his 90 year old grandmother who was thrilled to see him.

“She wanted to feed me the minute she saw me but she was speechless when she saw me,” he said.

