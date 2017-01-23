Chess World No. 2, Fabiano Caruana, is top seed at Tradewise

Chess Grand Master Fabiano Caruana is looking forward to playing in “one of the strongest open tournaments in history” as the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival opens this week. Caruana is the current US champion and world No 2 and is the top-rated contender in this year’s event.

The Tradewise Gibraltar Masters starts tomorrow, at 3pm, and the competition lasts for the next ten days. Over 250 players are registered to compete for the top prize of £23,000.

Fabiano Caruana is no newcomer to the festival having participated in 2007 and 2011.

“I have always had a very good time in Gibraltar, even though my results were not as good as I could have hoped for, but I am back for a third time because it is beautiful here and it is nice to get away from all the cold weather. Hopefully I can do better this time and try and win the whole event,” he said on Friday, having arrived early to enjoy what the Rock has to offer and prepare for the tournament.

