Brexit poses challenge University of Gibraltar

Brexit poses a serious challenge to the development of the University of Gibraltar, whose business plan relied in large part on access to the European Union for funding, research partnerships and students.

The potential impact of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on the fledgling university’s business plan is laid out in a briefing paper submitted to the House of Lords’ EU Select Committee’ Gibraltar inquiry.

The paper, prepared by the University of Gibraltar itself, sets out the institution’s goals, which include supporting regional economic development and helping to project Gibraltar internationally.

But it also warns of the challenges ahead, including the fact that the university had hoped to secure at least 30% of research funding from the EU.

Britain hopes to seek to participate in EU research collaboration and funding projects as part of the Brexit deal and the University of Gibraltar wants to ensure it has access too.

“The University of Gibraltar is asking [the British Government] that it be included in the new scheme and in particular, we are requesting access to the competitive grants to be offered by the new research body soon to replace the UK Research Councils,” the paper said.

A similar issue arises within the context of the international partnerships vital to the development of university.

