BA strike no likely to affect Gib

Passengers flying on British Airways flights from Gibraltar Airport next week will likely not be affected by cabin crew strikes. Members of Unite the Union UK will walk out on Tuesday and Wednesday in a dispute over pay.

BA said all flights to and from Gatwick and London City airports will operate as normal and the vast majority of flights to and from London Heathrow will operate as normal.

Customers affected are being contacted with the options available for them, the airline added.

Around 2,500 members of BA’s mixed fleet are expected to walk out for 48 hours beginning 10 January after the company’s latest offer was rejected.

A two-day walkout scheduled for Christmas was suspended following talks between the Unite union and the airline.

But after the union members again rejected the offer, Unite called a strike before the mandate from a ballot expires, a deadline the union said the airline refused to extend.

Unite accused BA of “needlessly seeking conflict”. It said the airline was blocking meaningful talks and was seeking to unpick the progress made in talks at the conciliation service Acas before Christmas.

“British Airways is needlessly provoking strike action by refusing to extend the mandate of the strike ballot and allow meaningful talks to take place,” said Unite national officer Oliver Richardson

In response the airline released a statement that they look forward to welcoming more than 200,000 customers over the two days of strike and will ensure customers can proceed with their travels.

“We urge Unite to abandon its strike plans which are serving only to cause anxiety among our mixed fleet cabin crew colleagues who do a tremendous job for our customers,” a BA statement read.

“We continue to be available for further dialogue with Unite.”

Photo: Press Association