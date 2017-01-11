BA charges for food and drinks

Passengers on-board British Airways flights to and from the UK will have to pay for their food and drinks from today.

The airline claims the change has come about because its customers “want to choose from a wider range of premium products” on short haul flights.

The food will be supplied by Marks and Spencer, will change quarterly and will cost no more than £5, the airlines pledges.

“Marks & Spencer is a well-known, premium British brand that is respected and trusted, so it’s an ideal partnership, providing our customers with a choice of products they recognise and value,” said Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO.

Food prices will range from £1 for a packet of crisps, a ploughman cheese sandwich for £3 and a bacon roll for £4.75. A variety of snacks and other foods will be available within these price ranges.

A glass of wine as you cruise up to 39,000 feet will now set you back £4.50, a Gin and Tonic £6 or a can of Heineken £4. For flyers that prefer a soft drink such as a bottle of water or can of Coke this beverage will cost you £1.80. A cup of coffee or tea now comes with the price tag of £2.30.

Business class customers will continue to receive complimentary meals on board.

“I firmly believe what we are delivering breaks the mould and sets a new standard in short-haul catering,” said Mr Cruz.

“We will be providing a selection of premium brand, fresh food options and a menu that will be refreshed on a quarterly basis.”

Passengers will have the option to pay in cash, card or using their Avios points.

Photo: Press Association