Team Brittania raises £7,500 for Calpe House

Alan Priddy, the captain of Team Britannia, presented Deborah Huxley from Calpe House a cheque for £7,500 recently.

The money was half the proceeds of a charity night held by the crew, who will attempt a round the world record next year, in October.

“Calpe House is eternally grateful for Mr Priddy and Team Britannia’s donation, the event was fabulous and everyone though that Alan and the team are tremendous. It is just wonderful to be associated with such generosity it really is,” said Ms Huxley.

“It is heartfelt because we have a long was to go and with June fast approaching every penny helps, although this certainly isn’t pennies, this is a colossal cheque,” she added.

“We were blown away by the generously of the business world in Gibraltar who just stumped up with prizes, we had nothing to offer the day before, we had the boat so by auctioning both and by having some fun we managed to raise £15,000, half of which is for Calpe House,” said Mr Priddy.

“We are looking forward to continuing the association with Calpe House,” he added.