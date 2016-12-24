Santa Claus is coming to town

The Gibraltar Chronicle has learnt that Santa Claus has received his flight plan and clearance to land in Gibraltar tonight.

The annual visitor enlisted the help RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander Wing Commander Liz Hutchison to file his flight plan with Air Traffic Control.

Once she handed the flight plan to Air Traffic Controller Paul Gomez he immediately cleared Santa Claus for landing and handing it to Air Traffic Assistant Helen Turnbull to enter the details onto their system.

The plan details the route Santa will be taking across the world and his estimated arrival time in Gibraltar, which is as soon as all the boys and girls are asleep.

Wing Commander Hutchison said that the airfield has been busy making preparations for the arrival of the sleigh, “we are making sure the runway is swept, we got inflight catering sorted, we have got the best organic carrots been flown in for the reindeer and the best mince pies of course for Santa Claus himself.”

She also noted that the lights would not be on the runway as per the norm that night. “We will have to turn off all the airfield lighting out but not to worry because we will put special fairy lights out for Santa Claus himself.”