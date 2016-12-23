Randall’s new challenges and ‘team Gibraltar’

Mark Randall today celebrates his 54th birthday. Still coming to terms with his enormous achievement having walked/cycled 7,000kms from Gibraltar to Jerusalem he is already setting his sights on new challenges – although his broken body and sore feet need time to recover. His latest idea is to get together a Gibraltar team to carry out challenges across the world – “Team Gibraltar”.

“Why not start a Gibraltar team? Wouldn’t it be great if we had a team Gibraltar with people from all walks of life including soldiers, policemen, firemen and those physically challenged. I would love to participate and maybe be the architect of the project, not necessarily carrying out the challenges which we could also film and report on – and with the blessing of the Gibraltar Government and Gibraltar itself set out to travel around the world and get Gibraltar’s name out there doing something different and on the map.”

His idea is to have different teams. Those who could walk or cycle or travel overland on four wheel drives or on Harley’s. The aim would be to make a documentary and say “this is Gibraltar – this is team Gibraltar. We can do it!”

But for the moment monies are still coming in for his Gibraltar to Jerusalem walk and he is confident it will reach £20,000. His journey which we have followed closely in the pages of the Chronicle has been an inspiration for many and yes a book is already in the making, maybe even a coffee table book, to view the journey itself and his many encounters along the way.

With no fixed challenge for the coming year he says he would like to climb Everest.

“This is something I have always wanted to do, not Base Camp, but to the very top.”

But that is still there at the back of his mind. He says he will not rush into anything and now wants to enjoy Christmas with his family in the comfort of his home. And yet he knows deep down that the next challenge may not be far away.

“I wish someone would come with me though.”