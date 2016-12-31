New Year preparations

All is set for tonight’s New Year celebrations on Casemates. Presenters James Neish and Miss Gibraltar 2016 Kayley Mifsud will be leading the countdown into 2017 at midnight. The event with a variety of musical entertainment has been organised by Fresh Entertainment.

Into the New Year local band Frontiers will be taking to the stage and will be performing a whole range of covers and original songs in a two hour concert.

The music though kicks off at 10.30pm with party music. Then at 11pm Jill Mary Cooper from The Voice will be performing. At 11:50pm James Neish and Miss Gibraltar 2016 Kayley Mifsud will take to the stage with the countdown into the New Year which will lead to a spectacular fireworks display at midnight. Then into the New Year, at 12:10am Frontiers will perform live. At 2am there will be DJ Music with El Deni.

Pic: Johnny Bugeja.