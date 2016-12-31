New Year Med Steps challenge for Cancer Relief

Scottish man Paul MacGregor has pledged to start 2017 on a charitable footing by raising £1,000 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar through a Med Steps challenge.

The 54 year old personal trainer aims to climb the Med Steps 10 times in just under 10 hours on January 2.

Mr MacGregor has so far raised over £100 pounds but his charitable endeavours in Scotland have seen him raise in excess of £10,000 for Cancer Research UK and the Highland Hospice.

In past years he has organised sponsored fly fishing in the Loch Ness, clay pigeon shooting and archery in Scotland.

Monday’s challenge will be his first sponsored event since moving to Gibraltar a year ago.

“This is a way for me to get my training back on track through Christmas and New Year’s,” Mr MacGregor told the Chronicle.

“It keeps me focused and working towards something.”

He told of how he knew people that had cancer and therefore chose to support Cancer Relief.

Mr MacGregor plans to complete the Med Steps challenge by himself but welcomes anyone up for the challenge to join in.

He will set off at 8.30am and aims to finish the challenge by 6pm.

Donations can be made on his Just Giving webpage www.justgiving.com/ptpaulmac or directly on the Cancer Relief Gibraltar website.