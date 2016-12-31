In the New Year Honours list RGP Inspector John Goodman has received the Overseas Territories Police Medal (OTPM) for services to policing in Gibraltar.

Governor, Lt Gen Edward Davis, has awarded the Gibraltar Award in recognition of exceptional services in Gibraltar to Jacqueline and Christine Castro – a Joint Award – for services to Cat Welfare in Gibraltar.

Also to Tamara Gomez for services to Social Services in Gibraltar.

The British politician David Crausby, Labour MP for Bolton North East, received a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list. Mr Crausby is a vice chair of the Gibraltar All-Party Group in the House of Commons and is a long-standing supporter of Gibraltar and its people.