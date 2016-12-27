Guardia Civil in 3.4 tonne Christmas hash haul

Guardia Civil officers seized 3.4 tonnes of cannabis resin in Guadarranque after Spain’s SIVE coastal surveillance network detected a fast launch entering the Arroyo Cachón near Puente Mayorga.

Land units despatched to the area found a rigid hull inflatable boat abandoned in the estuary and received information that two four-wheel drive vehicles had been used to unload drugs.

One of the vehicles was later spotted entering a garage in Guadarranque.

As the officers entered the building, two smugglers fled the scene while a third was arrested, according to the Guardia Civil.

Inside the garage the officers found a vehicle with fake licence plates, a tractor and a vessel. A 9mm pistol was also found inside one of the vehicles.

Officers also seized 109 bales of cannabis resin weighing 3,380 kilograms.

Photo by Guardia Civil

